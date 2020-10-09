Sophie, Countess of Wessex self-isolating after coming into contact with Covid-19 case

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is self isolating after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is in self isolation after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Sophie will be isolating at her Bagshot Park home, a Surrey mansion where she lives with husband Edward and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

The Prince of Wales contracted Covid-19 in March and suffered from mild symptoms - losing his sense of smell and taste for a period.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "Earlier this week the Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant Government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."