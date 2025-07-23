Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms. Picture: PA

By Danielle Desouza

Camilla had an eventful time at the annual Sandringham Flower Show after meeting a royal superfan who showed her his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Phil Smith, 61, said he first had the late Queen’s cypher tattooed on his leg, then above it Charles’ monogram followed by Camilla’s emblem and then 18 months ago the King and Queen’s cyphers entwined were inked on his lower thigh.

After showing her the newest tattoo he said: “She finds it hilarious.”

He added: “That was probably about an hour and a half (to ink), but it was bloody painful.

"I’ve been corresponding with the Queen since before they got married – we hit it off.”

Phil Smith, a royal superfan, shows his tattoos as Charles and Camilla visit the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Alamy

During the event, Camilla and Charles also toured the exhibition tents viewing winners in flower arranging, vegetable produce and baking.

Hundreds of well-wishers stood behind crash barriers waiting to meet the royal couple with many shouting goodwill messages for Charles, who is receiving ongoing cancer care and who missed the last year’s event.

Phil Smith made Camilla laugh when he showed her his royal tattoos. Picture: Alamy

Charles joked about his appearance after he was complemented on how well he was looking by a number of well-wishers.

Maria and Graham Sharples from Spalding, Lincolnshire, who regularly visit the show, called out to the King saying: “We missed you last year, you look very well.”

Mrs Sharples said: “He came over and said ‘it’s all done with mirrors’.”