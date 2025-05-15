Teenager embraces Charles with ‘awesome’ hug

King Charles III meets Florence Mcgrellis at Cartwright Hall in Bradford. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Teenager Florence McGrellis surprised the King with an “awesome” hug at his final engagement of the day in Bradford.

A teenager took the opportunity to launch herself at King Charles at a reception in Lister Park on Thursday.

Florence McGrellis, 15, jumped into Charles’ arms at a reception at Cartwright Hall, an art gallery and community space.

The King, on his final engagement of the day, appeared to enjoy the gesture, smiling and patting her on the back.

Florence was with a group from Pinnacle Performance 4 All, an inclusive Bradford fitness studio which aims to break down barriers to physical activity, especially for those who are neurodivergent or have long-term health conditions.

King Charles was on a visit to celebrate Bradford's year as UK City of Culture. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

When asked “what she was thinking” after the embrace, Florence said it was “awesome”.

“Because I’m friendly and I’m very helpful, and I’m a hugger,” she said. “And all my family are giving hugs. So I give them hugs.”

She added: “I felt very proud. It was also very exciting. I’m looking forward to meeting him again.”

Asked what the King said to her, Florence, from Bingley, said: “He asked us what do you do? And, what will you do in the future?”

When asked what her friends at Titus Salt School, in Baildon, will think, she said: “They don’t know that I’m here but they will be very excited.”

Pinnacle Fitness director Sophie Robinson, also at the event, said: “Oh my goodness. I was slightly concerned that she was going to get rugby tackled to the ground by the security, but that didn’t happen.

"I was not surprised. If anyone was going to hug the King it was gong to be Florence. You’ve got the grab these opportunities when you do, Florence, don’t you?”

She added: “[The King] was really interested in the work that we do, and the different physical activity sessions that we run there. It was amazing.”