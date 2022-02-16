The Queen, 95, admits she "can't move" very well during engagement at Windsor Castle

By Asher McShane

The Queen remarked on how she has been having difficulty moving during a meeting with a representative from the military at Windsor Castle today.

Her Majesty, 95, can be heard remarking loudly in footage of her audience today: "Oh. I'm here! I thought you might have just stayed in there for ages. Good morning."

Asked how she is, the Queen, holding a walking stick and pointing to her left leg or foot, responds: "Well as you can see I can't move."

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but it is understood the Queen was referring to her feeling slightly stiff, rather than having injured herself or being unwell in any way.

The Queen is understood to have been referring to feeling a bit stiff, pointing to her leg with her walking stick. Picture: PA

Rear Admiral James Macleod responds: "Well, many congratulations on the start of your Jubilee year", with the Queen saying: "Oh thank you very much indeed."

The meeting marked her Majesty's first in-person engagement since coming into contact with Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for Covid-19.

Read more: Prince Charles' foundation to be probed by Met Police over 'cash for honours scandal'

It appears the Queen has escaped coming down with virus, despite coming into contact with her son.

Today at Windsor Castle, Rear Admiral James Macleod was received by The Queen upon relinquishing his appointment as Defence Services Secretary.



Her Majesty also received Major General Eldon Millar as he takes up the role as the new Defence Services Secretary. pic.twitter.com/8QQ064VzCP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 16, 2022

In a clip issued today, Rear Admiral Macleod adds in reference to the Queen's elderly corgi Candy: "I notice you've got Candy keeping guard because as we came down the corridor she was not going to let us get anywhere near you."

Major General Eldon Millar adds: "She gave a little growl as we came in."

The Queen replies: "Oh really?... she doesn't normally growl."

Rear Admiral Macleod replies: "She obviously can see through us."

The meeting came the day after the Duke of York settled his sexual assault lawsuit.

The 95-year-old monarch, who already had the official engagement set in her diary, met the incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

It has been a challenging week for the monarch, despite having just reached her Platinum Jubilee, and the royal family.

Her second son Andrew is facing a multi-million pound payout after settling his sex case out of court, her eldest son Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall caught Covid and now the Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into a cash for honours scandal involving Charles's charitable foundation.

Buckingham Palace has continued to refuse to confirm whether the Queen tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy, and saying last week only that she was not displaying any symptoms.

The monarch will have taken daily lateral flow tests over the past seven days, in keeping with current guidelines, and will have been closely monitored by her royal physicians.

In her Oak Room sitting room at her Berkshire castle, the Queen, in a floral dress, greeted Maj Gen Millar on assuming his appointment, and his predecessor Rear Admiral Macleod on relinquishing his role.

The Defence Services Secretary is a member of the Royal Household, and they are the official link between the Queen and the Secretary of State for Defence and the Chiefs of Staff on all matters concerning the monarch's relationship with the armed forces.

Andrew agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre on Tuesday, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew's friend, to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke, who is facing a reported £12 million payout, was stripped of his honorary military roles by his mother last month.

But his royal replacements in eight British regiments - including the prestigious post of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards - have yet to be announced.

Questions are also being raised over his service rank of Vice Admiral, but Buckingham Palace confirmed the situation has not changed and that the duke retains the rank.

As a former royal member of the armed forces who served in the Royal Navy, he was by convention promoted in line with his still-serving peers and made Vice Admiral by the Navy on his 55th birthday in 2015.

Other publicly unresolved issues surrounding the monarchy and the armed forces include the Duke of Sussex's former military titles.

Harry's previous roles - Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving - have yet to be officially announced as having been passed on to other members of the family.

The Defence Services Secretary is on a three-year rotation.

The last time a new holder took on the appointment in 2019, the Queen held an audience with the incoming secretary, Rear Admiral Macleod, and the outgoing Air Vice-Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe.

But six days later, Andrew, in his role as Vice Admiral, received both of the military men at Buckingham Palace, in an official engagement recorded in the Court Circular in April 2019.

There will be no such audience in the wake of the Queen's meeting.

The duke, who no longer uses his HRH style, does not carry out public duties, having been cast adrift from the monarchy as a result of the lawsuit.