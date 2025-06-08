'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The Prince of Wales called on world leaders to “think big” to save the ocean, as he gave a speech in Monaco after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

William was speaking at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) on ocean preservation at the Grimaldi Forum in the principality on Sunday.

The prince, whose opening and closing remarks were in French, said those attending the forum were “united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety”

William, wearing a navy suit with a recycled sustainable tie from Wilmok, said the “clock is ticking” to meet the target agreed at the UN Biodiversity Summit in 2022 aiming to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030.

World leaders were greeted by a blue carpet as they arrived at the event, with William meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

Giving a speech at the heads of state and government session on the final day of the forum, William said: “Rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution and overfishing are putting pressure on these fragile ecosystems and on the people and communities who depend most upon them.

“What once seemed an abundant resource is diminishing before our eyes.“

We all stand to be impacted. And we are all responsible for change – both negative and positive. But there remains time to turn this tide.”

Speaking to an auditorium of 1,800 people, the prince added: “Watching human activity reduce beautiful sea forests to barren deserts at the base of our oceans is simply heartbreaking.

The Prince of Wales (third from left) posing for a group photo with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (ninth from left), France's President Emmanuel Macron (eleventh from left), Prince Albert II of Monaco (twelfth from left). Picture: PA

“For many, it is an urgent wake up call to just what is going on in our oceans. But it can no longer be a matter of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.“Halfway through this decisive decade, I call on all of you to think big in your actions.“Let us act together with urgency and optimism while we still have the chance.

“For the future of our planet, for the future generations, we must listen to the words of Sir David Attenborough: ‘If we save the sea, we save our world’.”

William was recorded in conversation with Sir David at the Royal Festival Hall in May, with the veteran broadcaster saying he hopes his new film Ocean, released on Sunday, will galvanise society into action “before we destroy this great treasure.”

In their meeting, the future king chatted with his natural history hero about their shared optimism for future discoveries in the planet’s seas, despite the threats they face.

With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, the prince and the veteran broadcaster have supported each other in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges the planet faces.

In his Monaco speech, William said Sir David’s film “makes the most compelling argument for immediate action I have ever seen”.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “There should be no doubt that this speech is The Prince of Wales calling for action to save our oceans now. The world is watching.

“This is him using his platform to call for more to be done sooner rather than later.”

As he arrived at the forum, a journalist shouted to the Prince asking whether he was excited to go to Brazil, to which William replied: “Yes”.

William also met finalists, winners and partners of the Earthshot Prize – a global environmental award of which he is founder and president.Kensington Palace said the finalists and winners had showcased “innovative solutions that have the potential to reverse the damage caused to the oceans and that can preserve it for future generations”.

William met Sam Teicher from Coral Vita, a 2021 winner, which works to restore coral reefs by growing coral on land to replant in oceans and Jennifer Koepke from WildAid, a 2023 winner, which scales marine enforcement to end illegal fishing and strengthen ocean conservation.