Toddler gets letter from the Queen after dressing up as her in 'splendid' costume

5 January 2022, 12:20 | Updated: 5 January 2022, 14:07

A US toddler has received a letter from the Queen after she spotted her royal halloween costume
A US toddler has received a letter from the Queen after she spotted her royal halloween costume. Picture: Facebook Katelyn Jalayne Sutherland (left) Alamy (right)

By Megan Hinton

An American toddler has caught the attention of the Queen after she dressed up as her in a "splendid" halloween outfit.

One-year-old Jalayne Sutherland, from Ohio US, received a letter from Windsor Castle after her mum sent the monarch a picture of her tot dressed up in regal attire posing with corgis.

Jalayne's mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent the picture after encouragement from family and friends, but says she did not expect a reply.

In the picture, little Jalayne wears an outfit similar to the one Queen Elizabeth wore at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2014.

The Queen arrived at the ceremony wearing a pale blue coat with a two-toned dark and light blue hat, a pearl necklace and a silver broach.

After sending the picture, the family were shocked to receive a letter written by the Queen's Lady-in-Waiting Dame Mary Morrison, on behalf of her Majesty.

Queen Elizabeth Trooping The Colour to celebrate the Queen's Official birthday
Queen Elizabeth Trooping The Colour to celebrate the Queen's Official birthday. Picture: Alamy

It read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed.

"Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.

"Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have."

In a photograph shared on social media the toddler can be seen wearing her royal hat and holding up the surprise letter.

Katelyn Sutherland told the Independent: "We will most definitely be framing the letter and hanging it Jalaynes bedroom. It is something we will all cherish forever."

