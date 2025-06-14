King to mark official birthday with Trooping the Colour parade with royals in back armbands to mark Air India plane tragedy

14 June 2025, 08:51

The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards ahead of the King's Birthday Parade.
The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards ahead of the King's Birthday Parade. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King will celebrate his official birthday with the Trooping the Colour parade.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Military pomp and pageantry will be on display in central London from 10:30am on Saturday to mark the milestone but the event will also remember those killed in the Air India plane crash.

The King has requested a minute’s silence be observed in tribute to the 241 passengers and crew killed, and others affected, when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for Gatwick Airport came down on Thursday in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Black armbands will also be worn by the head of state and senior royals riding in the ceremony, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade, staged in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

Read More: King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

Read More: Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

On horseback and wearing the armbands will be the Royal Colonels – Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, the Princess Royal, Colonel Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel Scots Guards.

The Queen, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to be among the royal party watching the event and royal fans will hope Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join them as they did last year.

Members of the royal family not taking part in the parade and who normally watch events from the Duke of Wellington’s former office will not wear black armbands.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King requested amendments to the Troopingthe Colour programme “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”.

In 2017, Trooping was held a few days after the Grenfell Tower blaze and the loss of life was marked by a minute’s silence, a decision taken by Queen Elizabeth II.

The King issued a written message soon after the Air India plane crash saying he was “desperately shocked by the terrible events” and expressing his “deepest possible sympathy”.

He was kept updated about the developing situation on Thursday and it later emerged there was a sole survivor, UK national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Trooping the Colour will see more than 1,000 servicemen taking part in the military display who when not performing ceremonial duties are fighting soldiers.

The colour – regimental flag – being trooped this year is the King’s Colour of Number 7 Company, Coldstream Guards, a prestigious regiment known as the sovereign’s bodyguard which is celebrating its 375th anniversary this year.

The day will end with the royal family gathering on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the traditional RAF flypast.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Charles, Colonel in Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment during a ceremony to present new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

David Beckham, King Charles III, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting

King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero.

Prince William launches 20-year plan to 'save' Dartmoor

King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace

King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photography studio at the V&A East Storehouse

Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse

Robert Harris, author of Conclave, was formally made a CBE by Charles for services to literature in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today (Tuesday).

King ‘told Conclave author he watched papal selection film’

Meghan ran along a sunny beach in the picture.

Meghan shares carefree beach picture after being accused of 'cringeworthy' hospital room video
King Charles waves to the crowds as he arrives in Lancaster for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys

'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit
The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders