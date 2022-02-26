Queen postpones diplomatic reception amid Ukraine crisis

26 February 2022, 19:42 | Updated: 26 February 2022, 20:08

The Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception following government advice.
The Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception following government advice. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Queen has postponed a diplomatic reception following advice from the Foreign Secretary amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice to delay the event, which had been due to take place at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

It is understood the postponement is because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen nearly 200 Ukrainians killed.

The Queen would have been meeting hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps if the event went ahead as planned.

Read more: Kyiv mayor toughens curfew to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as troops press on capital

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed."

The 95-year-old monarch contracted coronavirus last week and has been suffering mild "cold-like" symptoms.

This story is being updated.

