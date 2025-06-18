Ukraine bids to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2029

Prince Harry addresses the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Picture: Alamy

Ukraine is among the countries bidding to host the Invictus Games in four years’ time.

The sporting competition, founded by the Duke of Sussex, has received six expressions of interest in staging the tournament in 2029, including one from war-torn Kyiv.

Other cities and regions which have put forward proposals are: Aalborg in Denmark; the Veneto Region in Italy; Abuja, Nigeria; Daejeon, South Korea; and San Diego in the US.

The Invictus Games Foundation acknowledged the “complex ongoing geopolitical challenges” facing Ukraine, but said it had submitted a “compelling” proposal.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch sitting volleyball between fans from Nigeria and Ukraine at the 6th Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel Arena. Picture: Alamy

Harry made a surprise trip to the country, which has endured an ongoing conflict with Russia for the past three years, in April to show support for injured veterans in an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv.

The Foreign Office currently advises against all but essential travel to certain parts of Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv.

The foundation said: “Notwithstanding the complex ongoing geopolitical challenges, Ukraine has submitted a compelling EOI (expression of interest) for hosting a future Invictus Games.

“With a demonstrable pressing need and powerful rationale for an internationally collaborative approach, Kyiv emphasises its legacy of hosting major international events and its commitment to using the Games as a platform for innovative recovery and rehabilitation services for its veteran population.”

It said a multi-ministerial commission would oversee planning and delivery.

Natalyia Kalmykova, Ukraine’s veterans affairs minister who was introduced to Harry during his trip, said: “Sport is a key function in veterans’ healthcare.

“It’s thanks to our relationship with Invictus that we established, and continue to develop, the role of sports in recovery in Ukraine and why it’s included in the veteran policy strategy.”

The bidding cities were unveiled on Tuesday at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, as part of the Host and Federations Summit, an annual gathering of sport rights holders, destinations and industry experts.

Rob Owen, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, said it was a record number of bids.

He added: “We look forward to working with each of these locations over the coming year to develop fuller propositions with the recovery of international wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans at their heart.”

Birmingham won the bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027.

Harry founded the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, which takes place every two years, in 2014.

The Italian proposal suggests a winter-summer hybrid Games, following the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, across the Veneto Region in Verona, Padova, Cortina d’Ampezzo, and with a closing ceremony in Venice.

The South Korean option would see the Games hosted in Asia for the first time, while the Nigerian proposal would lead to the first-ever Invictus tournament in Africa.

Shortlisting will take place later this year and the selected host will be unveiled in summer 2026.