Prince Andrew's ex slammed for 'sick' response to death of Virginia Giuffre

26 April 2025, 12:10

Virginia Giuffre
Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew's ex has been criticised for her response after Virginia Giuffre died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lady Victoria Hervey said "when lies catch up with you there's no way out," after the death of Ms Giuffre, who took her own life.

One person criticised Lady Hervey's reaction as "sick", with another calling her "a cold hearted woman".

Lady Hervey then retracted her comments, saying: "I have taken the decision to pause my posts on the topic of Virginia Giuffre at the this time.

She added: "Irrespective of circumstances, suicide in anyone at anytime is tragic and in a young mother who has children even more."

Read more: Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's Australian court case adjourned after 'breaching restraining order'

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell loses appeal against sex trafficking conviction

Lady Victoria Hervey
Lady Victoria Hervey. Picture: Alamy

Lady Hervey, who dated Prince Andrew in 1999, has previously been highly critical of Ms Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse. The Duke of York has always denied the claims categorically.

Ms Giuffre died at her farm in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for the past few years.

Her family told NBC News: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.

"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Ms Giuffre was known for being one of the first people to call for criminal charges against Epstein.

'Unbearable'

The family statement continued: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

Ms Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for sexual abuse in August 2021.

She claimed the Duke of York had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by his friend - billionaire paedophile and disgraced businessman Epstein.

Prince Andrew has denied the claims and has not been charged with criminal offences.

Ms Giuffre and Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement in March 2022.

This reportedly included a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights".

Undated handout photo issued by the US Department of Justice (left-right) of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Undated handout photo issued by the US Department of Justice (left-right) of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

'Courage'

Sigrid McCawley, Ms Giuffre's attorney, told NBC News that Ms Giuffre "was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims".

She added: "Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring.

"The world has lost an amazing human being today.

"Rest in peace, my sweet angel."

Last month, Ms Giuffre shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram, telling her followers that doctors said she had "four days to live" due to kidney failure after a vehicle collision.

She wrote: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can."

