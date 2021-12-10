William and Kate unveil Christmas card with George, Louis & Charlotte

10 December 2021, 15:22

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children in their Christmas card
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children in their Christmas card. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their Christmas card for this year, featuring the beaming couple alongside their children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

The card shows the family on holiday in Jordan and will be sent out to family, friends and charities as part of an annual Christmas tradition.

The Cambridges’ posted on social media: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

Kate looked wears an olive green dress in the snap, while William is in a polo shirt and shorts.

Yesterday the duchess hosted a festive Christmas carol concert, saying how the pandemic showed the “importance of simply being together.”

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

E-scooters will be banned on TfL from next Monday amid fire safety concerns

E-scooters banned from all public transport in London

Dominic Cummings said pictures of the alleged Christmas party at No10 "will get out".

Cummings says No10 Xmas party photos will 'inevitably get out' and bring down Boris
An emergency Cobra meeting will take place later chaired by Michael Gove, left

Emergency Cobra meeting called on Covid-19 and Omicron spread
Dean Dunham believes Plan B rules have not been "thought out".

LBC Views: Plan B restrictions clearly have not been thought out
HM Naval Base Clyde.

Police probe unexplained death of Royal Navy serviceman at nuclear sub base
Julian Assange has come a step closer to facing a trial in the US. His partner Stella Morris, right at court today

High Court reverses decision not to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to US
Singer Louise Grayford belted out Xmas classics with a twist in a Waitrose

Pro vocalist highlights ludicrous mask singing loophole at the shops with LBC
Boris Johnson is fighting scandals on multiple fronts

Polls in freefall as sleaze allegations and Christmas party storm hit PM
James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'