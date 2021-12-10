William and Kate unveil Christmas card with George, Louis & Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children in their Christmas card. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their Christmas card for this year, featuring the beaming couple alongside their children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

The card shows the family on holiday in Jordan and will be sent out to family, friends and charities as part of an annual Christmas tradition.

The Cambridges’ posted on social media: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

Kate looked wears an olive green dress in the snap, while William is in a polo shirt and shorts.

Yesterday the duchess hosted a festive Christmas carol concert, saying how the pandemic showed the “importance of simply being together.”