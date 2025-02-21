William and Kate will join King in VE Day anniversary events

21 February 2025, 13:15

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Prince and Princess of Wales will join the King to mark VE Day in a Service of Thanksgiving.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William and Princess Kate will join the King in marking VE Day.

This year's Victory-in-Europe Day marks 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe, 1945.

King Charles, and other senior members from the royal family, such as Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Prime Minister, will pay tribute to war heroes at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Hundreds of veterans and families are expected to join the service.

Doreen Simson, 87 years old, who was a child evacuee from London, former Wren Ruth Barnwell, 100 years old, veteran Henry Rice, 98 year old, and D-Day Darlings lead vocalist Katie Ashby to launch the 80 day countdown for the VE
Doreen Simson, 87 years old, who was a child evacuee from London, former Wren Ruth Barnwell, 100 years old, veteran Henry Rice, 98 year old, and D-Day Darlings lead vocalist Katie Ashby to launch the 80 day countdown for the VE. Picture: Getty
78th Anniversary Of VE Day
78th Anniversary Of VE Day. Picture: Getty

On 8th May, the King will also lead a commemoration at the Cenotaph in central London.

The government are expected to release detailed information on the events for mark the anniversary.

The Mirror reports that Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the nation will offer events to "do that generation proud".

They said that events will include a music concert at Horse Guards Parade, and a flypast from the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows.

The publication also believes there will be a parade from Westminster Abbey up to Whitehall.

The Mirror's royal source said King Charles has been "determined to pay tribute to our war heroes".

Thousands of Brits are expected to host street parties across the nation.

