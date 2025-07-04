William and Kate to join King and Queen for Macron’s Windsor carriage ride

4 July 2025, 10:47

x
William and Kate will meet Mr and Mrs Macron at RAF Northolt on Tuesday morning on behalf of the King and travel with them to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Harvey

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to join the King and Queen and their guests French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a carriage ride through Windsor next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate, who has opened up about her “rollercoaster” cancer recovery, its life-changing impact and putting on a “brave face”, will carry out royal duties as part of the French leader’s state visit on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether or not the princess will attend the banquet in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Hall in the evening.

READ MORE: Kate returns to work: Princess meets Melinda French Gates a week after missing Royal Ascot

King Charles III (left) with President of France Emmanuel Macron, during the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire last July
King Charles III (left) with President of France Emmanuel Macron, during the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire last July. Picture: Alamy

Mr Macron’s state visit to the UK, from July 8-10, is the first to be hosted at Windsor Castle, rather than Buckingham Palace, in a more than a decade since that of the Irish president Michael D Higgins in 2014.

In a personal touch, the King and Queen will, on Wednesday, take the Macrons to see Fabuleu de Maucour, a 10-year-old grey gelding which Mr Macron gifted to known horse-lover the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

Staff Sergeant Karina L'Herondelle rides atop a horse named Fabuleu de Maucourt, a gift from the President and people of France to Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her Platinum Jubilee
Staff Sergeant Karina L'Herondelle rides atop a horse named Fabuleu de Maucourt, a gift from the President and people of France to Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Fabuleu de Maucour belonged to the largely ceremonial French Republican Guard and was trained to carry the standard-bearer.

They will also view an elegant Charabanc carriage from the Royal Mews, which was a present to Queen Victoria from King Louis-Philippe of France in 1844.

And the Macrons will privately pay their respects at the late Queen’s tomb in St George’s Chapel by laying flowers in tribute.

Charles, Ranger of Windsor Great Park, will also invite the president to tour the Windsor Castle Gardens, including areas of nature restoration and biodiversity and the wider Great Park.

State visits, which capitalise on the royals’ soft power to strengthen diplomatic ties overseas, have moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor for the next few years while reservicing work continues at the London royal residence and starts to affect the state rooms.

The arrangements are likely to form the template for US president Donald Trump’s high-profile state visit in September, but much will depend on security considerations for the US leader, who survived an assassination attempt last year.

William and Kate will meet Mr and Mrs Macron at RAF Northolt on Tuesday morning on behalf of the King and travel with them to Windsor.

Charles and Camilla will formerly greet their guests on a Royal Dais constructed on Datchet Road in Windsor town centre, with the castle in the backdrop as gun salutes sound in nearby Home Park.

The King, the Queen, the Waleses and Mr and Mrs Macron will then take a carriage procession through the Berkshire town and along part of the Long Walk which leads to the castle, just like President Sarkozy did.

A ceremonial welcome will be staged in the castle’s quadrangle with Camilla, William, Kate and Mrs Macron watching as the King and Mr Macron inspect the Guard of Honour.

READ MORE: Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege

a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle
Camilla, William, Kate and Mrs Macron will watching as the King and Mr Macron inspect the Guard of Honour during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Lunch will be hosted in the State Dining Room, after which the president and his wife, the King and Queen and members of the royal family will view a special exhibition of items relating to France from the Royal Collection in the Green Drawing Room.

Mr and Mrs Macron will also travel to London on Tuesday afternoon to see the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey, visit the Palace of Westminster where the French leader will address parliamentarians in the Royal Gallery, and meet opposition leaders at Lancaster House.

The King and president will both deliver speeches at the banquet on Tuesday evening.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend ceremony in Kirkcaldy on day two of Royal Week

Queen Camilla receives a bouquet of flowers from a child outside a library

Queen Camilla laments library closures in visit to Edinburgh community hub

King Charles III talks with Annabel Biddulph of the Royal Company of Archers, the King's official bodyguard in Scotland.

King and Queen begin Holyrood Week under guard of ceremonial female bodyguards

Meghan Markle's rose has sold out in under an hour. Picture: Getty

Meghan's 'effortlessly elegant' rose sells out in under an hour

King Charles III arrives for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The party is part of the King's trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week

King Charles presented with keys to Edinburgh at start of Holyrood week

Lady Elizabeth Shakerley.

Harry is ‘neither bright nor strong and Meghan is both’, claims Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley
Heir to the throne William appeared on a discussion panel with Mr Brown and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett to mark the second anniversary of his homelessness initiative Homewards.

‘Prince William is changing view of homelessness the way Diana did for Aids’, says Gordon Brown
Flying visit: Charles has a number of transport options at his disposal but taking thee royal train will no longer be one of them

The Royal Family's complete transport options list as train decommissioned