William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

26 February 2025, 15:10

The Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hands at baking a Welsh cake in their first joint engagement in Wales in more than a year.

In an event to mark St David's Day William and Kate visited Pontypridd, Wales to learn how small business are coping following recent devastating flooding.

The royal couple were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at the town's indoor market where they began their visit by meeting stallholders.

William and Kate stopped at The Welsh Cake Shop, a popular retailer in the town's market, owned by Theresa Conner, 46.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales place rolled and cut Welsh Cakes onto a tray for baking, watched by Theresa Connor, owner of the The Welsh Cake Shop during a visit to Pontypridd Market.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales place rolled and cut Welsh Cakes onto a tray for baking, watched by Theresa Connor, owner of the The Welsh Cake Shop during a visit to Pontypridd Market. Picture: Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales roll out Welsh Cakes, watched by Theresa Connor, owner of the The Welsh Cake Shop during a visit to Pontypridd Market on February 26, 2025 in Pontypridd, Wales.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales roll out Welsh Cakes, watched by Theresa Connor, owner of the The Welsh Cake Shop during a visit to Pontypridd Market on February 26, 2025 in Pontypridd, Wales. Picture: Getty

It comes as Kate visited Wales on a solo engagement in January, where she visited Ty Hafan children's hospice in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan and the Corgi factory in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

The princess has carried out a series of royal engagements in recent weeks as she makes a gradual return to public duties since completing her bout of chemotherapy last summer.

The visit, delayed by almost an hour due to train disruptions, was the couple's first to Wales since Kate announced last March she had begun cancer treatment, a development which followed the King's cancer diagnosis.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd. Picture: Getty
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd. Picture: Getty

When Storm Bert struck in late November it brought serious damage to Wales, with the River Taff bursting its banks and bringing widespread flooding to Pontypridd, which had been badly hit by Storm Dennis in 2020.

Then a few weeks after Bert, Storm Darragh brought extremely high winds to the region.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd. Picture: Getty
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Pontypridd. Picture: Getty

