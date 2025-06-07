William and Sophie sample gin during rare joint outing

7 June 2025, 08:42

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, try local Gin.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, try local Gin. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Prince of Wales sipped gin with the Duchess of Edinburgh when the pair made a rare official outing together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William and Sophie touched paper cups and said “cheers” as they sampled the drink at the Royal Cornwall Show – the prince’s first visit as the Duke of Cornwall.

The pair were mobbed by crowds at the event at Whitecross, Wadebridge near Bodmin, who wanted selfies with William and to shake their hands.

The prince and duchess tried Saint Sithney Cornish gin and afterwards William described it as “very light”.

They also sampled the prince’s favourite tipple, cider, and as the alcohol consumption mounted William joked about stronger spirits: “I’ve been caught out with whisky a few times – I think I can do it, then it catches you out.”

Read more: Charles has a blast! King shows ‘faultless’ firing technique on visit to home of Royal Artillery

The Prince of Wales tries local cider during a visit to the Food and Farming Pavilion.
The Prince of Wales tries local cider during a visit to the Food and Farming Pavilion. Picture: Alamy

The pair spent the first few moments touring food stalls and stopped at jellies, jams and other produce made by the husband and wife team Wendy and Andy Knight from Home Farm Cornwall.

William spread some spicy pumpkin chutney onto a piece of popadom, after asking for something “not too hot” and quipped: “When anyone says a little bit of spice – it’s quite hot.”

But he approved of the taste: “Yummy, really good, there’s definitely a bit of spice.”

The prince knew what he wanted when they visited the Rattler Cornish Cider stall and turned down an offer of an alcohol free drink, saying he “(needed) the real stuff, cannot drink zero” and asked for the “original”.

He told Laura Clerehug who was manning the stand that “everyone remembers their first Rattler” and after taking a drink, said: “Needs a bit of ice in it, like a bit of ice.”

During his tour of the show, William was intrigued by a robot dog-like device being developed by the University of Plymouth that can test the biodiversity of agricultural land, with farmers from William’s Duchy of Cornwall participating in the research.

He quipped “what will the sheep make of that – dogs hate it I’m sure” – and watched as it rolled on to its back like a real canine.

In the Duchy of Cornwall hub marquee, a large number of mental health charities and organisations working in Cornwall had been gathered and he chatted intently to the representatives.

Husband and wife Serena and Elliott Jolly founded Sunrise Cornwall, after Mrs Jolly’s younger brother committed suicide, to provide safe spaces for bereaved family and friends to talk and share their experiences.

Gesturing around to the other organisations, William suggested to the couple they all “find a way to help each other out, the synergy will make a greater impact, I hope that’s something you can talk about”.

Mrs Jolly said afterwards: “Suicide isn’t a dirty word, we have to be able to talk about it.”

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III fires an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Salisbury, England

Charles has a blast! King shows ‘faultless’ firing technique on visit to home of Royal Artillery
Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London

King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video
The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps (AAC), during a visit to Wattisham Flying Station, Suffolk.

Prince of Wales jokes about family tensions on visit to Army Air Corps after Prince Harry calls for 'reconciliation'
The Prince of Wales handed out bacon and sausage rolls to soldiers on the base in Suffolk

Prince William makes housing pledge as he dishes out bacon rolls to soldiers' families

Queen Camilla, Patron of The Big Lunch, meets children from year two at the Mulberry Wood Wharf School

Queen ‘warms up’ six-year-old girl’s ‘cold hands’ during blustery outdoor event

The about-turn came hours after she was heard saying she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan's U-turn over jam: Duchess promises to begin reselling products and teases new stock
Queen Camilla speaking to Peter James during her visit to the set of ITV’s adaptation of The Roy Grace series, created by Peter James, in Shoreham, West Sussex.

Queen Camilla to star in crime thriller about killer in Buckingham Palace

Meghan posted two adorable pictures of Lilibet

Meghan shares adorable birthday tribute to Princess Lilibet