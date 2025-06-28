William cuts ties with donor who offered access to him at polo cup for £20,000

Prince William, The Prince of Wales plays in a charity polo tournament at Cirencester Polo Club, Cirencester. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Prince of Wales has cut ties with a donor after she attempted to sell access to him for £20,000, reports have suggested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Minerva Mondejar Steiner, a Filipina-Swiss millionaire, reportedly offered private meetings with William at the upcoming Royal Charity Polo Cup match in exchange for cash.

Mondejar Steiner’s art gallery - the Mondejar Gallery - was an official sponsor of the annual charitable polo event which is taking place in Windsor next month.

But it appears she was doing more than just sponsoring the event, as it has been revealed she was offering private meetings with the Prince, as well as “VVIP tickets” and “access to royalty” for advertisers willing to pay £50,000 for a spot in a magazine that would be handed out at the fundraiser.

The wealthy Royal donor, who was on the guest list at the event, reportedly handed out a “strictly private and confidential” invitation to other wealthy people in a luxury concierge service, the Sunday Times reported.

Read more: Two more arrested under Terrorism Act over Palestine Action Brize Norton break-in

Read more: Labour has 'moral imperative' to fix 'failing' welfare system, PM declares after benefits U-turn

In exchange for generous donations to Mondejar Steiner’s own foundation, the people were told they could access the event or join her as she met the future king herself.

“As a patron of the Mondejar Foundation, you are invited to support their philanthropic work through a charitable donation, in return for which you will be welcomed to this prestigious occasion,” the email read.

It continued: “Patron contributions: £6,000 — admission for one patron. £20,000 — includes full access plus a private audience with Prince William and Princess Catherine.”

They were also promised they could mingle with an “invitation-only guest list of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, cultural icons and luxury leaders”.

It added: “The attached invitation is for your eyes only and not to be shared publicly or on social media.”

The Royal Charity Polo Cup match is an exclusive event where charity donors can watch the prince play polo.

Among the guests at last year's match was TV presenter and interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and wife Jackie, who were seen taking a courtesy golf buggy around the site.

The event raised more than a £1 million for causes that William and Kate are passionate about, including Wales Air Ambulance, Child Bereavement UK, Place2Be, Action for Children and The Royal Marsden.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

It is understood that the Palace was unaware of what is being viewed as a rogue sponsor until alerted by the newspaper, and action was taken immediately.

The organisers of the event were not aware it was being used by the Mondejar Foundation to raise money, it is believed.

The Mondejar Foundation has been approached for comment.