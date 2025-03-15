William and Kate cheered on opposite sides at Wales v England Six Nations match

Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), pose for a photo with Leif Thobroe. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Prince and Princess of Wales cheered on opposing sides at Saturday's Wales v England Six Nations match.

William and Kate took their seats at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to watch the teams compete in the competition's final round of matches.

The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The famously competitive couple have previously joked about supporting different teams during the tournament with William supporting Wales and Kate rooting for England.

In 2023, William remarked it would be a "tense journey home" with his wife after a Six Nations Wales v England match in Cardiff.

Kate is gradually returning to public duties after revealing she is in remission from cancer.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave the stadium following the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Wales and England at Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Getty

She also has an engagement with the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day in London on Monday.

Before the match, the couple met injured players who have been supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust inside the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite - a space dedicated for use by the players and their families ahead of games.

William is patron of the trust, which was set up to help players who have been severely injured while playing rugby in Wales, and their loved ones, inviting them to every Wales home game and hosting an annual family day.

The royal couple spoke of how they watch Princes George and Louis play rugby at weekends in "freezing" weather.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England. Picture: Getty

"At weekends we go from one competition to the next," William said.

Kate said: "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it, actually.

She added: "They've been exposed to lots of different sports."

William and Kate chatted with the former players about their rugby careers and how they are continuing to enjoy the game.

On arriving at the stadium, they met the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh's Goat Major and mascot, Lance Corporal Shenkin.

They were also introduced to Morfudd Meredith, the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Terry Cobner, president, Richard Collier-Keywood, chairman, and chief executive Abi Tierney, all of the Welsh Rugby Union, and Rob Udwin, president of the Rugby Football Union.

After the match, won 68-14 by England, both William and Kate visited the Wales and England changing rooms to speak to the players.

They then headed to the pitch to meet Rodrigo Gonzalez, co-founder and co-chief executive of 2022 Earthshot Prize winner Notpla, to mark the rollout of its plastic-free food packaging across Welsh Stadiums.