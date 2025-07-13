William and Kate will attend Wimbledon men's singles final as Princess of Wales to present trophy

The Princess of Wales presents the Venus Rosewater Dish to Iga Swiatek. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance for the Wimbledon men’s singles final, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The royal couple will watch on as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday afternoon, with Princess Kate set to present the winner their trophy on Centre Court.

Kate received a warm welcome from the Centre Court crowd on Saturday as she presented the winner of the women’s singles final with their trophy.

The princess told runner-up Amanda Anisimova to keep her “head high” after the American suffered a heavy defeat in Saturday’s final.

The Princess of Wales as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final on day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Kate consoled Anisimova, who was in tears, as she presented her runner-up prize.

The princess then presented the trophy to Polish player Iga Swiatek, who won the title for the first time by beating Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in a final which lasted only 57 minutes.

Speaking about meeting Kate, Anisimova said: “It was such an honour to meet her.

“She definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again.

“She was really kind and she told me to keep my head high.”

The Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy

A delighted Swiatek said receiving the trophy from the princess was “surreal”, adding that Kate told her “some nice stuff about the performance” on Centre Court.

The Wimbledon champion added: “Since I was a kid, I’m a big fan of the royal family so it was amazing and I really appreciated that.

“And I’m really grateful that it was her royal highness giving the trophy.”

The Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen in the royal box on Monday, with the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester also in attendance.

Ahead of the women’s final, the princess – wearing a white belted jacket and pleated skirt – met eight-year-old Lydia Lowe, who performed the coin toss at the women’s wheelchair final.

After shaking her hand, the princess asked the eight-year-old whether she was “nervous” about tossing the coin, adding: “Have you got any advice for me, because I’ve got to go out.”

Lydia, who suffered a brain injury in January 2024, leaving her visually impaired and having to relearn to walk, talk and eat, replied: “Don’t be nervous. Take deep breaths.”

The eight-year-old performed the coin toss while representing the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, a charity supporting people with disabilities who play tennis by providing them with specialist equipment and grants.