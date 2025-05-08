Diabetic woman threatens to sue Meghan over alleged bath salt burn

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has been blamed for the Ms Patrick's burns. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

A diabetic woman has claimed that Meghan Markle’s homemade bath salt recipe left her with ‘catastrophic burns’, and is threatening to sue the Duchess. However, Meghan’s lawyers have argued that, as a diabetic, the woman would have already been advised not to use one of the key ingredients.

Robin Patrick, a diabetic from Maryland is threatening to sue Meghan Markle for $10 million (£8 million), after she sustained “catastrophic burns” from a homemade bath salt recipe.

The recipe was featured on Meghan’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. It recommended mixing Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, lavender oil and arnica oil.

Ms Patrick sustained injuries after mixing together the same ingredients. Suffering from 18 separate burns, she claims that the unmeasured mixture was to blame for her injury.

Some bath soaks, particularly Epsom salts, are particularly dangerous for people with diabetes. Picture: Getty

In a letter to Meghan and her production company Archewell Productions, Ms Patrick argues that Meghan failed in her “duty of care” to provide “adequate warning” to viewers with an allergy-style warning.

She is suing for a minimum of $75,000 to cover medical expenses, and a further $10 million for Meghan’s “reckless disregard for public safety”.

There were no specific measurements stated in Meghan’s recipe, and no disclaimers that some ingredients used may be dangerous for diabetic individuals.

Meghan’s lawyers have dismissed the claims however, noting that Epsom salts are medically advised to be unsuitable for diabetic people. They also note that the salts are labelled as such on their packaging.

“There can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the series,” they said.

“The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes, except on the advice of a physician.”

“As your letter recognises, a duty of care requires a ‘foreseeable’ injury. It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging, in attempting to make and use your own bath salts.”

Ms Patrick has said she is willing to settle out of court.