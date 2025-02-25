NATO scrambles warplanes in Poland after Russia launches latest strikes on Ukraine

Explosions have reportedly been heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Sumy, as well as in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

NATO has been forced to deploy its warplanes in Poland, following another Russian assault on Ukraine.

The Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Tuesday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around around 4am after Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian missile attacks.

Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ obserwuje dzisiejszej nocy intensywną aktywność lotnictwa dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej, związaną z uderzeniami lotniczo-rakietowymi na obiekty znajdujące się na terytorium Ukrainy.



Wszystkie niezbędne procedury mające na celu zapewnienia… pic.twitter.com/hnhbaxanVc — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) March 24, 2024

Posting to X, the Armed Forces Operational Command said: "The Operational Command of the Russian Armed Forces is observing intense activity tonight by long-range aviation of the Russian Federation related to air and missile strikes on facilities located in the territory of Ukraine.

"All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and DO RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation.

"We are warning you that Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country."