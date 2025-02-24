Ex-leader of Reform UK in Wales appears in court accused of taking pro-Russia bribes

Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales, has appeared in court accused of accepting bribes. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has appeared in court accused of accepting bribes in exchange for making favourable statements about Russia in the European Parliament.

Nathan Gill is charged with eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Gill allegedly made statements in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine, which were "supportive of a particular narrative" which would "benefit Russia regarding events in Ukraine".

The defendant is alleged to have been tasked by Oleg Voloshyn on at least eight occasions to make specific statements in return for money.

The conspiracy to commit bribery charge alleges Gill conspired with Voloshyn and "others" between January 1 2018 and February 1 2020, and that he accepted "quantities of money in cash" which was "improper performance by him of his function or activity as the holder" of a position in the European Parliament.

The other bribery offences are alleged to have taken place between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019.

During Monday's hearing, the 51-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address with no pleas being entered to the charges.

Gill was stopped at Manchester Airport on September 13 2021 under the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, the court also heard.

He was first elected as a Ukip member of the European Parliament in 2014 and his role ended when the UK left the EU in 2020 - at which point he was an MEP for the Brexit Party.

The defendant led Reform UK's 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.

The Crown Prosecution Service said charges have been authorised against Voloshyn but he is not in the jurisdiction.

Gill, of Anglesey, north Wales, was granted bail on the condition that he surrender his passport, is not to obtain international travel documents and not to contact Voloshyn, and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on March 14.