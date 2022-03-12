Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin

A video of a Russian influencer crying over Instagram has gotten over 1 million views. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Seán Hickey

This Instagram blogger in Russia burst into tears crying over Vladimir Putin's decision to block Instagram in the country from Monday.

Social networking giant Meta have claimed that around 80 million users will be cut off of the photo sharing site Instagram on Monday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to remove access to the site from users in Russia.

It comes in response to Meta tweaking their terms of service to allow users to share messages calling for violence against Putin and Russian troops in Ukraine.

NEXTA, a media platform used to expose the reality of life in Belarus and Russia under the influence of Putin, shared a video of a Russian blogger who was taking the news of an Instagram blackout particularly badly.

The video has been viewed over one million times and has even been retweeted by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

One of the #Russian bloggers cries that in two days her Instagram will stop working



She does not care at all about the thousands of dead people, including her compatriots. Obviously, her biggest worry right now is that she won't be able to post pictures of food from restaurants. pic.twitter.com/LSdBiSlwHr — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

"Do you still think that for me as an Instagram influencer this is [a] source of income?" The blogger asked her fans.

She insisted that her upset at Instagram being removed is far more than a financial grievance.

"To me it's just – it's all life. It's the soul. It's the one with which I wake up, fall asleep, f**king five years in a row."

The influencer then told her followers that she is in the first stage of grief over the news.