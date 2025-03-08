Russian drone and missile strike kills 11 and wounds 30 near Donetsk

8 March 2025, 07:55 | Updated: 8 March 2025, 08:01

Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

At least 11 people have been killed and 30 wounded in missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Russia's overnight bombardment targeted the eastern city of Dobropillia, near Donetsk.

Emergency services are working to contain fires in several apartment buildings.

Eight residential buildings and an administrative building were also reportedly damaged.

Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Aftermath of Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, Donald Trump says he's finding it more 'difficult to deal with' Ukraine than Russia - in talks over a deal to end the war.

The US president has revealed he doesn't want to give security guarantees, until the bombing and bloodshed stops.

He also insists that he believes Vladimir Putin wants peace.

Earlier this week, the US suspended military aid to Kyiv.

Read more: Trump claims Putin 'holds all the cards' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

Read more: Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed as police confirm star died a week after wife Betsy Arakawa

Russia's overnight bombardment targeted the eastern city of Dobropillia
Russia's overnight bombardment targeted the eastern city of Dobropillia. Picture: Alamy

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Royal News

War in Ukraine

Israel - Gaza

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Daily Life During Winter Season In Toronto

Manhunt underway after 12 injured in shooting in Toronto

R

Vulnerable teen 'fixated on Hitler' investigated by MI5 until taking her own life, inquest hears
Harriet Harman has been named the first Special Envoy for Women and Girls

Harriet Harman named UK's first Special Envoy for Women and Girls

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump claims Putin 'holds all the cards' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace injured by a kick in the face by Millwall goalkeeper during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall.

Millwall goalkeeper handed extended six match ban after high challenge on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta
Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, was released in 2021

Amazon hatches plan for female 007 as streaming giant plots future of James Bond

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed as police confirm star died a week after wife Betsy Arakawa
With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season.

Meghan Markle's Netflix show renewed for second season despite first series being panned by critics and fans
US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump to 'hold peace talks with Zelenskyy next week' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine
Dr Naomi Murphy

The criminal justice system often leaves victims feeling ignored and neglected, restorative justice can change that