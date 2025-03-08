Russian drone and missile strike kills 11 and wounds 30 near Donetsk

Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

At least 11 people have been killed and 30 wounded in missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

Russia's overnight bombardment targeted the eastern city of Dobropillia, near Donetsk.

Emergency services are working to contain fires in several apartment buildings.

Eight residential buildings and an administrative building were also reportedly damaged.

Aftermath of Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, Donald Trump says he's finding it more 'difficult to deal with' Ukraine than Russia - in talks over a deal to end the war.

The US president has revealed he doesn't want to give security guarantees, until the bombing and bloodshed stops.

He also insists that he believes Vladimir Putin wants peace.

Earlier this week, the US suspended military aid to Kyiv.

