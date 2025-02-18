Starmer will ensure UK is 'leading country' in European countries stepping up support for Ukraine

The PM said he will ensure the UK is a "leading country" in European nations stepping up support for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will ensure the UK is a "leading country" in European nations stepping up support for Ukraine.

The PM is at the Elysee Palace, Paris, for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine.

It comes amid US president Donald Trump's push for a deal with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Sir Keir added that the fate of Ukraine is an "existential question" for Europe as a whole and that it is time to "take responsibility" for its security.

He urged Donald Trump to provide a "backstop" to any Ukraine peace settlement, insisting it is the only way to deter Russia from attacking the country again.

The PM has said he would be prepared to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, but some present at the meeting - including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - wanted to resist discussing any European force being used to monitor a ceasefire.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joins Macron for the extraordinary security summit on Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said: "We're in a very early stage of the discussions at the moment, obviously, and the most important thing as we go into these discussions is to maintain the principle of peace through strength, and what I mean by that is making sure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position.

"It would be a big mistake to think that just because there may be talks that now is the time to back down on any support for Ukraine, we need to ramp it up in my view and I've been saying that for many months now.

"What we also need to do is to ensure that if there is an agreement, it is a lasting and enduring and just agreement that secures the sovereignty of Ukraine and that has to be at the heart of it.

"And then, of course, the question of security guarantees.

"But whether it's on security guarantees or the wider collective defence in terms of funding or capability, I think this is the moment for European countries to step up, and I am going to ensure the UK is a leading country in that endeavour."

Emmanuel Macron welcomes Keir Starmer to the informal peace talks. Picture: Getty

'Take responsibility'

Sir Keir also said it is time for Europe to "take responsibility" for its security.

"I spoke to President Zelensky on Friday and will do so again in coming days and we envisage a further meeting with European colleagues when I return from the US.

"In this moment we have to recognise the new era that we are in, not cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past.

"It's time for us to take responsibility for our security, for our continent and I've been clear today Britain will take a leading responsibility, as we always have, because Ukraine must have a secure future, Europe must have a secure future, Britain must have a secure future and democratic values must prevail."

Starmer said recent statements by the US administration "should not come as a surprise". Picture: Getty

'Existential question'

Speaking after the meeting of leaders in Paris on Monday, he said: "At stake is not just the future of Ukraine. It is an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain's national interest.

"This is a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our own continent. Only a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its sovereignty will deter Putin from further aggression in the future.

"Recent statements by the US administration should not come as a surprise.

President Trump has long expressed the wish for Europe to step up and meet the demands of its own security, that he wants to get a lasting peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister has called on the US to provide a "backstop" to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again. Picture: Getty

"So today's informal meeting of European leaders was a vital first step in responding to that. On defence, it's clear the US is not going to leave Nato, but we Europeans will have to do more.

"The issue of burden-sharing is not new, but it is now pressing, and Europeans will have to step up, both in terms of spending and the capabilities that we provide.

"On Ukraine, we're at the very early stage of the process. Europe must play its role, and I'm prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement.

"But there must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again."