Primary school branded 'disgraceful' as it cancels annual Easter celebration to 'respect diverse religious beliefs'

Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hants. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A primary school has been blasted as "disgraceful" after it scrapped its annual Easter celebration and service to “respect diverse religious beliefs”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hants, sent a letter informing parents and carers informing that their Easter Bonnet Parade and Easter Service will not be taking place this year.

Stephanie Mander, the school’s headteacher who sent the letter, has defended the move by saying it was out of “respect for diversity”.

She said: “By not holding specific religious celebrations, we aim to create a more inclusive atmosphere that honours and respects the beliefs of all our children and their families.”

The headaches later added: "We are exploring alternative ways to celebrate the season in future years, that will be inclusive of all children and reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community."

"We appreciate your understanding and support as we make this transition."

Chocolate easter eggs wrapped in multi colored foil on a pink background. Picture: Alamy

Her letter was shared in a local Facebook group, sparking a huge backlash online from critics - with one branding the move "disgraceful".

Another quipped that Christmas celebrations will be the next to go.

They wrote: "Is Miss Mander preparing to cancel Christmas as well?'.

Another third commented: "I don't get it personally. It's an experience that's in walking distance of the school.

"Parents have always been given the option to not attend. The school's always been diverse and accepting of all."

The school’s website still states that important religious festivals will be "marked and celebrated together".

It says : “Throughout the school year important celebrations in the lives of our children and school community are marked and celebrated together.

“These include Eid, Diwali, Christmas and Easter. At these times the school welcomes in members of the wider school community to lead assemblies and learning activities with the children to share their beliefs with them.”

Norwood Primary School received 'Good' across the board from regulator Ofsted in a September 2024 inspection.

That is, apart from 'Outcomes for children and learners', which was found to require improvement.

The mixed primary school for children aged between 3 and 11 has no religious affiliation.