Teenagers could sit fewer GCSE exams amid concerns of overstress, Government review suggests

By Jacob Paul

Teenagers should take fewer GCSE exams due to concerns of additional stress, the Government's new curriculum review will reportedly recommend.

An interim report of the review, seen by The Times, raises concerns too much emphasis is placed on exams and not enough on pupils being taught applied skills and other subjects.

It notes how “many schools begin preparing pupils for GCSE in year 9…which narrows the curriculum offer and may curtail learning in curriculum subjects not selected for further study”.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced a review of the curriculum and assessment for state schools in England weeks after Labour won the general election.

An expert panel, being led Professor Becky Francis, is laying out the areas of focus that it will recommend for the review this autumn.

Parents and children told the panel they wanted more focus on applied knowledge and skills. That includes areas such as finance and budgeting, employment and interview skills, and training in public speaking.

It will asses the number of exams sat at GCSE, the number of pupils are required to retake their tests. It will also examine out-of-date lessons and subjects with excess content.

While there is concern over pupils' stress, the report has found there is no need for a complete overhaul of the curriculum and assessments, with primary school tests and GCSEs mostly working well.

But it has pointed out teenagers in England sit more GCSE exams than any other western country. Many pupils are forced to retake English and maths without adequate support from teachers, the report found.

Pupils in England “typically sit between 24 and 31 hours of exams in year 11", it states.

This is similar to levels seen in Singapore but “significantly more than other high-performing jurisdictions such as Ireland (16 hours)”

But interim report confirmed it would not “fundamentally change the number of subjects that students study or are assessed in at GCSE."

"Given all of the evidence, we are clear that traditional examined assessment should remain the primary means of assessment across GCSEs,” the report adds.

It also suggests scrapping the English baccalaureate (Ebacc), introduced by former Conservative education secretary Michael Gove. It requires students to undergo tests in English, maths, science, a humanities subject and a modern language.

But critics say it has limited choice and prioritises certain academic subjects over creative ones such as drama and music.

The panel said it remains "strongly committed to the progress performance measures which focus on the difference a school makes”, adding it is “right that we review the impact of performance measures on curriculum breadth, depth, and choice for all pupil groups”.

The report has also highlighted how religious education and relationships, sex and health education were compulsory, but not part of the national curriculum.

In a speech to hundreds of schools and college leaders on Saturday, Prof Francis said it was right that the national curriculum was "refreshed" to ensure it remains "cutting edge and fit for purpose".

She said: "But while we have a broad offer, evidence suggests a trade-off between breadth and depth which can make it harder for pupils to master a subject fully."