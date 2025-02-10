'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change in the wake of the horrific killing in Soutport. Picture: ITV/family handout

By Flaminia Luck

"We will never feel true happiness again, ever", the parents of Elsie Dot Stancombe have said months on from the death of their seven-year-old daughter in the Southport attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, were also killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside in July last year by Axel Rudakubana.

In their first TV interview, the parents of Elsie and Bebe have said children need to be "safer and protected".

They also told an interview with Good Morning Britain that they hope a public inquiry will lead to change.

Alice's family said they were not ready to speak but they were supportive of the other families.

Last month, Rudakabana was jailed for at least 52 years for their murders.

A judge has ruled the teen - who was 17 at the time of the attack - will never leave prison.

Family of Elsie Stancombe pay tribute to her on GMB

The review will consider how Rudakubana was able to murder three children, despite being known to authorities.

Prior to his killing spree, the teenager had been referred to Prevent on three separate occasions - with no further action being taken at any point.

The killer had shown a clear interest in violence, including the Manchester Arena bombings that killed twenty-two people and saying he "wanted to stab people."

Read more: Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory

Read more: Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Elsie Dot Stancombe has been described as "creative" with a flair for design. Picture: ITV/family handout

'Fearless'

Elsie's parents described her as "creative" with a natural flair for design.

They also said she was "fearless" and "so brave".

The families were invited to meet Taylor Swift at her shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

Her mum Jenni said if Elsie knew that Taylor knew her it would've been like "all her dreams had come true".

She added Taylor asked if she could keep the pictures of the girls when they spoke to her backstage.

Jenni and David Stancombe described their daughter Elsie as "fearless". Picture: ITV/family handout

The families also met the Prime Minister and have welcome the plans for a public inquiry.

Jenni said the inquiry will "hold people to account for the decisions that have been made and as a result allowed this to happen".

The family have set up a charity called Elsie's Story in the wake of the killings.

"We will never feel true happiness again, ever" Jenni added. "But we might just feel a little bit of something when we make another child smile because of Elsie."

Flowers and balloons left in memory to the girls outside Southport town hall. Picture: Getty

Sara Stanger, the solicitor for the bereaved families , said they wanted online safety to be “paramount” in the inquiry.

She said: “They were all really shocked to hear that the videos that the offender accessed were all available on the open internet.”

"So online safety should be paramount to this inquiry," she added.

Bebe's parents cannot be named for legal reasons. Picture: ITV/family handout

Elsie's parents also called for the anti-terror Prevent scheme to be examined - as it failed to stop the killer.

David Stancombe, Elsie's father, said: "The fact that he’s been flagged up so many times, and because he didn’t meet the criteria of certain things.

"'He must be sound that. It just doesn’t work like that does it?'"

The parents also criticised the decision to televise the judge’s sentencing remarks, saying it was "traumatic".

They added it "really hurt" them.

Nick Ferrari presses the Met Commissioner on whether Prevent failed

'Pure joy'

Bebe's parents said their daughter as "so mighty, so strong but so kind".

They described her as a natural performer.

"We've got to make sure she isn't defined by this," they stressed.

"She was pure light, she was pure joy."

Bebe has been described as a natural performer. Picture: ITV/family handout

Bebe's mum said: "I really, really hope that in spirit she can still have an impression on the world.

"She can help the future, protecting children. I believe she’s gonna move mountains, regardless.

She added: "Our girls need to be safe.

"Our children need to be safer and protected."