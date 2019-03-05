Senior Corbyn Advisor Says Terror Attacks Are "Minute" Compared With War On Terror

A senior advisor to Jeremy Corbyn has said that the terror attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris in which 12 people were murdered was "minute" compared with the 13-year war on terror.

The video of Andrew Murray speaking at a conference for the Stop The War coalition in January 2015, shortly before Mr Corbyn became Labour leader.

"Of course we condemn the barbarism in the attacks in Paris, the attack on journalists and the hideous anti-Semitic attacks.

"But we also need to say the barbarism that we condemn in Paris is minute compared to the barbarism wrought by imperialism across the planet in the last 13 years and we must condemn that barbarism."

He went on to say: "The greatest danger the world faces is not terrorism. It is imperialism. And when we deal with the greater problem, the lesser one will start to evaporate."

Jeremy Corbyn introduces Andrew Murray, who made controversial comments. Picture: YouTube / Stop The War Coalition

Explaining the comments, LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood said: "He is a former member of the Communist Party of Britain. And now he is one of Jeremy Corbyn's most senior advisers within the Labour leader's inner circle. Indeed, if Mr Corbyn were to walk into Number 10, Mr Murray would in all likelihood be at his side.

"Only last night, it was confirmed the adviser's daughter Laura has been appointed to the unit within the Labour party handling anti-Semitism complaints, a move questioned by Labour MPs.

"Now, we have unearthed a film in which Mr Murray claimed the Paris terrorist attack on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo - in which 12 people were murdered - was minute compared to the 13-year war on terror.

"Those comments were made in the days following the attack on Charlie Hebdo on January 7, 2015. Terrorists also laid siege to a kosher supermarket in Paris, holding 19 hostages before killing four Jews.

"But that didn't stop Mr Murray appearing in Parliament alongside Jeremy Corbyn, in comments critics will say draw a moral equivalence between the actions of terrorist fanatics and democratically-elected governments."