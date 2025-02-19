Terrorist jailed for plotting to bomb London Stock Exchange in 2012 can be re-released from prison after Parole Board ruling

19 February 2025, 19:17 | Updated: 19 February 2025, 19:20

Shah Rahman
Shah Rahman was one of four British extremists who pleaded guilty to terror offences in 2012. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A terrorist jailed for plotting to bomb London Stock Exchange can be re-released from prison, the Parole Board has said.

Shah Rahman, then aged 29, was one of four al Qaida-inspired British extremists who had pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism in 2012.

A handwritten target list discovered at the home of one of the men gave the names and addresses of the then-London mayor Boris Johnson, two rabbis, the US embassy and the stock exchange.

The conspiracy was stopped by undercover anti-terror police before firm dates could be set for attacks.

Rahman was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years on extended licence, and was first freed in 2017 as an automatic release point for his jail term.

New Stock Exchange - Royal Opening
New Stock Exchange - Royal Opening. Picture: Getty

He was recalled to prison in March 2022 and later jailed for a further eight months after police uncovered a secret bank account which breached the terms of his release.

The latest decision to free him comes from the second review by the Parole Board since his recall, with the first assessment in February 2023 confirming that Rahman should remain in prison.

After a hearing on January 24 this year, the Parole Board decided his imprisonment was "no longer necessary for the protection of the public".

In a summary of the decision, the board said: "The panel determined that there were no heightened concerns of an extremist risk, and that Mr Rahman met the legal test for release."

Assessing his case, the document said Rahman had completed sessions with a specialist psychologist after his return to prison, which focused on his breach of licence when he was out in the community, and also to help him better understand his faith.

'Radicalised'

The document added: "Mr Rahman had said that he became radicalised by events in Iraq and Afghanistan, that he lacked a proper understanding of Islam and that he had been influenced by extremists."

It said that there were some reported concerns about Rahman on his return to custody, including the people he associated with, but he had not been subject to security attention and there were no concerns recorded after October 2024.

The summary added that professionals saw his progress back in prison, and it was concluded that a plan with "extensive monitoring" and around 30 licence conditions would be "robust enough" to manage Rahman in the community.

But it also said a representative for the Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, submitted he should not be released.

Conditions imposed on Rahman say he must live at a designated address, submit to enhanced supervision including curfews and GPS tagging, and comply with conditions to manage extremist offenders such as by allowing police to search him.

Commenting on the decision, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "This decision was made by the independent Parole Board after a thorough risk assessment.

"Terrorist offenders, like Rahman, face some of the strictest supervision on release and face an immediate return to prison if they breach their licence conditions."

