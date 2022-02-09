UK terror level reduced from severe to substantial but attacks are still 'likely'

The UK's national terror threat level has been reduced. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The UK's national terror threat level has been reduced but an attack remains likely, the Home Secretary has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Security and intelligence experts have downgraded the threat level from "severe" - where an attack is deemed to be highly likely - to "substantial", meaning a terrorist attack on the UK is likely.

Priti Patel said on Wednesday the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) assessment was based on the latest intelligence available.

The threat level was increased in November following the explosion outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday and the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

In a statement to MPs, Ms Patel said: "JTAC judges that, despite these two attacks, the current nature and scale of the UK terrorist threat is consistent with the level of threat seen prior to the attacks.

Read more: Met to review decision not to probe No10 Xmas quiz after photo of PM near alcohol emerges

Read more: Author Helen Bailey's killer to die behind bars for murdering first wife 6 years earlier

"The attacks in October and November 2021 reflect the complex, volatile, and unpredictable nature of the terrorist threat in the UK," Ms Patel said.

"Any reduction in the threat level is positive but it must never make us complacent.

"Terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.

"The public should remain alert, but not alarmed, and report any concerns they may have to the police."

The "substantial" rating is the third highest - below "critical" and "severe" but above "low" and "moderate" - in the system used to assess the terrorism threat.

Read more: Kurt Zouma’s cats rescued by RSPCA and he’s fined ‘£250,000’ as police probe kicking video

Read more: End of Covid rules: PM scraps all restrictions a month early under plan to live with virus

The threat level was increased a day after the November 14 incident outside Liverpool Women's Hospital which killed the bomber Emad Al Swealmeen.

An inquest following his death heard he bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a "bomb-making factory" to manufacture a device with "murderous intent".

He died from an explosion and subsequent fire when the device detonated in a taxi, which was driven by David Perry who managed to escape after the blast, as it pulled up outside the hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.