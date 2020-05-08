VE Day: Joyous interview with war heroes celebrating their 76th wedding anniversary

By Adrian Sherling

Alan and Edna Gullis both served during WW2 and this week celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. They told Nick Ferrari their wartime memories and it's an absolute joy.

As the nation commemorates the 75th anniversary of VE Day, they spoke to Nick Ferrari about what they remember about 8th May 1945.

Asked what World War 2 was like, Alan responded: "Hectic!"

And he really came alive when he told the story of how he met Edna and how they managed to get married while the war was on.

Alan and Edna Gullis have been married for 76 years. Picture: LBC

The call is an absolute joy and guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Watch it at the top of the page.

Nick Ferrari wore his father's medals and his mother's helmet to commemorate VE Day. Picture: LBC

To commemorate VE Day, Nick wanted to remember his parents as well. To present the show, he wore his father's wartime medals and his mum's helmet, who served as a police officer.