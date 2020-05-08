Youngsters talk to their war hero relatives about VE Day

8 May 2020, 10:02

These are the lovely calls when youngsters spoke to their war hero relatives about what they remember about VE Day.

The UK is celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the day that German forces unconditionally surrendered in Europe.

With VE Day commemorations being very different to those planned, Nick Ferrari wanted to bring some of the war heroes together with their young relatives to talk about that great day.

Tamzin spoke to her great-grandfather Louis about VE Day via Zoom
Tamzin spoke to her great-grandfather Louis about VE Day via Zoom. Picture: LBC

The relatives we spoke to are:

Tamzin Gilkes and great-grandfather Louis Godwin

Lucy Handisides and grandfather Corporal Jack Quinn

Anthony Franks-Buckley and great-uncle John Dennett

Watch the remarkable recollections at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

Brexit

Brexit

Russia

Russia

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

NHS

NHS

LBC Latest

Colonel Tom Moore has raised almost £40m for the NHS

Colonel Tom Moore's memories of VE Day 75 years ago today

Sir Nicholas Soames reflected on the hero he knew only as Grandpa

Sir Nicholas Soames: To me, Winston Churchill was just a loving grandpa
Watch the VE Day speeches from King George VI and Winston Churchill

WATCH: The VE Day speeches by Winston Churchill and King George VI