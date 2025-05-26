Pensioner 'ashamed' of his generation for 'selling everything that couldn't be screwed down'

26 May 2025, 14:29

Pensioner 'ashamed' of his generation for 'selling off everything that couldn't be screwed down'

LBC

By LBC

Pensioner Rob is 'ashamed' of his generation for 'running the country into 10 times more debt over the last 40 years.

Pensioner Rob, in the Shetland Islands, tells Paul Brand that he is 'mortified' by his generation after they 'ran the country into ten times more debt over the last 40 years', 'sold of everything that can't be screwed down', and 'wasted £500 billion on one of oil revenues'.

This comes as announces a partial u-turn on winter fuel payments after months of furious opposition from the public and MPs.

The PM said on Wednesday that he wants to ensure "more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments" going forwards.

