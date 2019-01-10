Jeremy Clarkson Slams “Coffin-Dodging Idiots” Who Voted Brexit

Jeremy Clarkson has described Brexit voters as “coffin-dodging idiots”, telling LBC “they’ve screwed it all up”.

The TV presenter also criticised younger voters for “not getting up to vote” in the 2016 EU referendum.

On Thursday Jaguar Land Rover confirmed it’s cutting 4,500 jobs from its global workforce, with the majority of losses coming from UK sites.

The company has blamed a drop in demand for diesel cars, poor sales in China and Brexit uncertainty.

Jeremy Clarkson branded Brexit voters "coffin-dodging idiots". Picture: LBC/PA

Mr Clarkson told LBC’s showbiz reporter, Faye Lyons White, he was concerned for Brits working for big car manufacturers post-Brexit.

“Those coffin-dodging idiots who voted for Brexit have just screwed it all up,” he said.

“We may lose a car or two, but think how many thousands of people are going to have their livelihoods absolutely ruined by car firms understandably moving their factories to Slovakia and wherever else.”

Faye replied: “It sounds like you’re worried?”

“Of course, there’s nobody in Britain today who isn’t worried,” The Grand Tour presenter replied.

“I’ve got three children in their early 20s and you look at their life and think ‘why did you not get up and vote?’

“None of them did, nobody under 25 got up and voted otherwise we’d be Remaining!”