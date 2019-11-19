Labour Shadow Minister says what Jeremy Corbyn could have done better during the TV debate

Iain Dale asked Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, Richard Burgon, what the Labour leader could have done better during the debate - he said 'he could have interrupted Boris Johnson a bit more'.

Richard Burgon replied by saying that 'one thing he could have done better' which would have been 'out of character' was to 'interject with Boris Johnson a bit more'. The Labour Shadow Minister said that Jeremy Corbyn was a 'polite, decent person', whilst Boris Johnson was 'interrupting all the time' and 'not letting anyone get a word in edge-ways'.

The Labour frontbencher went on to say that if Jeremy Corbyn was 'such a pleasant bloke, he would have interrupted Boris Johnson a bit more'. He also said that Boris Johnson had an 'inability' to answer questions and tried to 'turn every question onto Brexit'.