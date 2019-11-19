Labour Shadow Minister says what Jeremy Corbyn could have done better during the TV debate
19 November 2019, 22:03
Iain Dale asked Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, Richard Burgon, what the Labour leader could have done better during the debate - he said 'he could have interrupted Boris Johnson a bit more'.
Richard Burgon replied by saying that 'one thing he could have done better' which would have been 'out of character' was to 'interject with Boris Johnson a bit more'. The Labour Shadow Minister said that Jeremy Corbyn was a 'polite, decent person', whilst Boris Johnson was 'interrupting all the time' and 'not letting anyone get a word in edge-ways'.
The Labour frontbencher went on to say that if Jeremy Corbyn was 'such a pleasant bloke, he would have interrupted Boris Johnson a bit more'. He also said that Boris Johnson had an 'inability' to answer questions and tried to 'turn every question onto Brexit'.