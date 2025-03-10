Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor dies aged 63

Simon Fisher Becker attends the 2013 Rhode Island Comic Con at Rhode Island Convention Center. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died aged 63.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simon Fisher-Becker's agent, Kim Barry, confirmed the actor passed away on Sunday.

He was best known for appearing as the 'Fat Friar' in the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film in 2001.

Fisher-Becker also appeared alongside Matt Smith in Doctor Who as an alien named Dorium Maldovar.

Simon Fisher-Becker as the 'Fat Friar' in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Picture: IMDb

Simon Fisher-Becker as 'Dorium Maldovar' in Doctor Who. Picture: Doctor Who / BBC

"Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing," his agent said.

"I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC's Dr Who.

"Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone.

"My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans."

Read More: Harry Potter fans slam Severus Snape casting rumours following backlash over US actor as Dumbledore

The star's husband took to Facebook to share the news.

He said: "Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband. I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away.

"I'll be keeping this account open for a while. I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you."

A portrait of the actor Simon Fisher-Becker, taken at the Misty Moon Gallery, Ladywell Tavern, Lewisham. Picture: Alamy

Heartfelt tributes poured in from fans.

"Quite saddened to hear this news. Simon Fisher-Becker was always amazing in everything he did. We've lost a shining light!" one read.

Another said: "Simon Fisher-Becker was a lovely person. As an actor he knew the privilege in entertaining others, giving his best be it while acting or while meeting fans. A loss to many, RIP."