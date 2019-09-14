Andrew Pierce Disagrees With A Caller Who Compares Boris Johnson To A 'Dictator'

The caller told LBC presenter Andrew Pierce that, in any other country, Boris Johnson's government would be called 'a dictatorship'.

Nigel, from Southgate, said: "This is the biggest threat to our democracy.

"There is a prime minister with an unelected mandate, threatening to take us out of the biggest trading bloc, based on what he thinks should be done."

Andrew Disagreed With The Caller Who Compared Boris To A Dictator. Picture: LBC

Andrew Pierce argued back, saying: "No Nigel, what he's doing is trying to enforce the wish of the people as expressed in the referendum."

Nigel then said: "If this was done in any other country, you'd hear the Prime Minister of the UK and the president of the USA say that person is a dictator."

The Caller Compared Boris Johnson To A Dictator. Picture: PA

Andrew responded: "So you think it's a dictatorship to enforce the wish of the people as expressed in the referendum.

"That's called democracy, my dear."

The caller then expressed his wish for a second referendum.