Andrew Pierce Disagrees With A Caller Who Compares Boris Johnson To A 'Dictator'
14 September 2019, 08:59
The caller told LBC presenter Andrew Pierce that, in any other country, Boris Johnson's government would be called 'a dictatorship'.
Nigel, from Southgate, said: "This is the biggest threat to our democracy.
"There is a prime minister with an unelected mandate, threatening to take us out of the biggest trading bloc, based on what he thinks should be done."
Andrew Pierce argued back, saying: "No Nigel, what he's doing is trying to enforce the wish of the people as expressed in the referendum."
Nigel then said: "If this was done in any other country, you'd hear the Prime Minister of the UK and the president of the USA say that person is a dictator."
Andrew responded: "So you think it's a dictatorship to enforce the wish of the people as expressed in the referendum.
"That's called democracy, my dear."
The caller then expressed his wish for a second referendum.