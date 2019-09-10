Caller Who Is Utterly Confused About Politics Is "Britain Made Flesh", Says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh finds her favourite caller who is “the embodiment of where we’re all at” after he voices utter confusion about which party to vote for next.

She announced Paul from Stoke-on-Trent was the best caller for “a very long time” after he revealed he is a member of the Lib Dems, previously voted Conservative but now plans to vote Labour.

“I can never vote Tory again ever. Even when Brexit’s over that’s it. It’s gone now,” he said, explaining that his local MP Jack Brereton of Stoke-on-Trent “doesn’t even bother replying now.”

He continued, “I know a no-deal Brexit, or even a deal Brexit is going to affect people in Stoke-on-Trent as it’s quite a poor area. So to me, the Tories are now gone.”

Paul then joined the Liberal Democrats but then looking at the figures in his area decided it might be more beneficial to vote for Labour.

However after hearing Shelagh’s support for Liberal Democrats, he said, “I need to be on the right side, I need to vote for Liberals.”

Their discussion continues and he wonders again whether he needs to be “tactical” and vote for Labour while supporting the Liberal Democrats financially.

Shelagh said Paul is “the embodiment of where we’re all at. ‘I’ve joined the Liberal Democrats, I’m going to vote Labour, I used to vote Conservative and I’m going out my mind!’”