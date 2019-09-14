David Cameron Is Having Sleepless Nights About Brexit

The former prime minister wishes he could "fast forward to afterwards."

Andrew Billen, the journalist who interviewed David Cameron for The Times, told LBC presenter Andrew Pierce that David Cameron looks 'wistful' when discussing Brexit.

According to the journalist, "there's not a day when he [David Cameron] doesn't think about it" and "doesn't worry about it."

The former prime minister wants to fast-forward to after a decision has been made.

He has even suggested, according to Mr. Billen, having a second referendum to solve the Brexit deadlock.