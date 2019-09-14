Golden Toilet Worth £1 Million Stolen From Blenheim Palace

Golden Toilet Stolen From Blenheim Palace. Picture: PA

The 18-carat solid gold toilet was stolen overnight, Thames Valley police said.

A gang is said to have broken into the Oxfordshire palace has not been found.

A 66 year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The palace was home to Sir Winston Churchill.

An expensive toilet was stolen from Blenheim Palace. Picture: PA

Visitors to the palace were actually allowed to use the toilet for up to three minutes.

The toilet had been offered to President Donald Trump as a gift in 2017.