Golden Toilet Worth £1 Million Stolen From Blenheim Palace
14 September 2019, 14:03
The 18-carat solid gold toilet was stolen overnight, Thames Valley police said.
A gang is said to have broken into the Oxfordshire palace has not been found.
A 66 year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
The palace was home to Sir Winston Churchill.
Visitors to the palace were actually allowed to use the toilet for up to three minutes.
The toilet had been offered to President Donald Trump as a gift in 2017.