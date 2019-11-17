Iain Dale quizzes Conservative Minister on the party's new immigration announcement

Iain Dale asked Nadhim Zahawi, the Business Minister, whether he would have been allowed into the country under the new immigration proposal from the Conservatives.

Iain Dale pointed out that Conservative Nadhim Zahawi came to the country from Iraq when he was 9 years old.

When quizzed as to whether he would have been allowed into the country under the new immigration system, Nadhim Zahawi replied 'I think we would have done'. When pressed by Iain Dale Mr Zahawi claimed he 'would have done' and said that 'this country remains a fantastic haven and has a great track record for people for people seeking refuge from attack, whether from the LGBT community' and for 'others who fear for their lives'.

The Business Minister also pointed out that with illegal immigration, if they can be made legal, then these people 'can contribute' by 'paying taxes'. He also reiterated the party's position that an Australian-points based system is preferable because you have to have a system which you can 'control',