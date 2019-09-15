Sir Nicholas Soames Tells Nigel Farage He "Paints A Caricature" Of Career Politicians

Sir Nicholas Soames said for Farage to say all MPs are career politicians "just in it for themselves" is "a silly and stupid thing to say."

Sir Nicholas Soames said that although he became an MP in 1983, he was a soldier and worked in the City of London beforehand.

He said: "I do not think of myself as a career politician.

I joined the Conservative Party because I believe very strongly and still believe very strongly in its principles, its ethos and its values."

Nigel Farage said: "Hang on!"

He then added: "I did not say that all MPs were career politicians."

Sir Nicholas Soames tells Nigel that working in commodities wasn't a 'real job'. Picture: LBC

He explained his view that there are too many frontbenchers who have "gone straight from Oxford into research offices and never had a proper job in their life."

Sir Nicholas Soames said: "You always go on about people who had a 'real job'.

"You were in commodities, Nigel, that's hardly a real job!"

Nigel was in disbelief, exclaiming "hang on a second" and "why not?"