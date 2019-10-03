The Amazing Moment An Orangutan Is Saved After Being Stranded In A Forest Fire

Watch the heartwarming moment a magnificent male orangutan is saved from a tree top after being stranded in a forest fire.

Rescuers in West Borneo have saved the life of an orangutan name Junai stranded in a small fragment of forest after the surrounding area was destroyed by fire.

The West Kalimantan Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and International Animal Rescue (IAR) Indonesia carried out the emergency rescue operation in the village of Tanjungpura, Muara Pawan in Ketapang District.

Junai is estimated to be more than 20 years old.