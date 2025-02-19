Captain America: Brave New World review: A solid outing for Anthony Mackie's Cap but lacking the MCU's usual punch

Captain America: Brave New World. Picture: Disney

By Emma Soteriou

Captain America represents many things. Courage. Resilience. Hope. And Sam Wilson proves within minutes on screen that he is worthy of that shield.

Brave New World marks Sam's first proper outing as Cap after adjusting to his new role in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. After meeting with newly-elected US President Thaddeus Ross, Sam is quickly thrown in the middle of a national incident - and left racing to find answers before the mastermind behind it all can get to those he loves most.

The political thriller is slow in the first half but once it picks up pace is an enjoyable ride. It even manages to bring back some relevance to the Eternals, with an incredible action sequence taking place over the Indian Ocean by Celestial Island.

We also finally see the introduction of adamantium in the MCU, which is what Cap's shield and Wolverine’s skeleton/claws are made out of in the comics.

The film’s real strength lies in its characters. Anthony Mackie’s Cap is a super soldier in his own right - no serum needed - and fights for what’s right regardless of what it takes. It makes him all the more inspiring compared to his predecessor and affirms why it was always him that was meant to take on the mantle next.

The playful, sibling dynamic between Mackie’s Cap and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, is also great to see, with the pair bouncing off each other with ease. Sam acts as Joaquin’s mentor in the world of superheroes too, and it's encouraging to see them both blossom in their new roles.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres. Picture: Disney

Harrison Ford brings a much more emotional performance than expected from his character - and it’s one you can sympathise with. However, his Red Hulk is severely under used, with him only truly coming out to play when the height of the action has already been reached. It makes his final head-to-head with Cap underwhelming, worsened by some shoddily put together shots.

It’s no secret that the film has been through several reshoots and, unfortunately, it’s very noticeable throughout. At times, it appears more like a low-budget film than the MCU we know and love.

Red Hulk. Picture: Disney

It redeems itself in the action scenes, with Sam and Joaquin’s training with the 'Forgotten Cap', Isaiah Bradley, coming into use throughout. We see amazing hand-to-hand combat as well as the pair making full use of their wings. The action peaks in the previously mentioned clash over the Indian Ocean as the US teeters on the brink of all-out war.

It very much feels like Marvel has returned to its roots with Brave New World, with no multiverse drama to overshadow the storyline. What the film lacks in its first half it makes up for in the second. It’s all-in-all a solid watch and a good sign for what’s to come in the MCU.

