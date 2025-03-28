Clueless the Musical review: Cult classic sees new lease of life in this nostalgia-filled adaptation

Clueless the Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith

By Emma Soteriou

The West End isn’t short of movie-to-musical adaptations at the moment - and Clueless is just the latest to join the likes of Mean Girls and Devil Wears Prada.

Based on the 1995 film of the same name - which itself was a modern spin on Jane Austen’s Emma - Clueless translates well on stage, staying true to its iconic story, with only a few tweaks need to fit its new format.

Emma Flynn shines as Cher, managing to bring all the best parts from the character we know and love while also making the role her own. She gets Cher’s mannerisms perfectly down – and then adds an extra dose of sunny optimism for good measure.

However, it’s the guys that really steal the stage. Max Mirza is hilarious as Elton and Blake Jordan is also great as Travis.

Keenan McAuley, best known for his time as JD in Heathers, outdoes himself as Josh too. His vocals are incredible, with a particular highlight coming in the shape of his song Reasonable Doubts, which sees him break out into a hip hop-style number.

Emma Flynn as Cher and Keelan McAuley as Josh. Picture: Pamela Raith

McAuley’s boyband-esque performance - followed by a brilliant dance scene with Cher and Christian - help the show regain momentum when it matters most. It gets slightly off track at the end of act one but is able to ramp up a gear as it reaches the true heart of the story.

The best moments from the film are adapted well for both new audiences and die-hard fans - from Cher’s hilarious attempts to seduce Christian to her close call on the freeway with Dionne and Murray. And it's thanks to the inventive set designs, such as a bed that later transforms into a car, that it works as well as it does.

The flamboyant 90’s fashion is great to see in all its glory too - which is all thanks to the costume department and their ability to pay homage to the most iconic looks from the film. The bold colours and plaids help bring the show to life in a fresh and playful way while also bringing about a sense of nostalgia for all those who grew up in that era.

Keelan McAuley as Josh in Clueless the musical. Picture: Pamela Raith

You know what you’re getting with Clueless - and it doesn’t disappoint. The show is a love letter to fans of the cult classic, with a great cast, costumes and music.

4/5

Clueless the Musical plays at London’s Trafalgar Theatre until September 27, 2025.