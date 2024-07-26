Deadpool & Wolverine review: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman claw MCU back to its former glory in hit buddy comedy

Deadpool & Wolverine. Picture: Disney/Marvel

By Emma Soteriou

Deadpool may be in the MCU now, but he is still the same witty, foul-mouthed, fourth-wall breaking anti-hero that everybody loves.

Only this time, he brings with him an epic bromance with none other than Wolverine.



Oh, and plenty more Marvel shade too.



The film follows Wade Wilson as he steps back from life as Deadpool. But it isn’t long before the Merc with a Mouth returns to his anti-hero ways, as he is (literally) dragged into the MCU to complete a mission. And of course, that isn’t possible without the help of Wolverine by his side. The pair embark on the ultimate buddy-up adventure as they face off against Cassandra Nova in a bid to save several universes.



The film is the definition of fan service done right. From the cameos, to the pop culture references, to the brilliant soundtrack – it’s a feast for the eyes of every Marvel fan out there.



Despite being the latest addition to the MCU, it doesn’t shy away from mocking the franchise. In fact, it rips it to shreds. Yet somehow, it simultaneously manages to build it back up to its prime.



Unsurprisingly, the electric dynamic between Reynolds and Jackman on screen is what makes the film as great as it is. Their quick-witted remarks are unparalleled and keep you constantly on your toes between the epic (and gory) fight scenes.



It’s great to see their real-life friendship translate to the big screen, with them bringing out the best of each other’s characters and their contrasting personalities.

Deadpool and Wolverine. Picture: Disney/Marvel

Another pleasant surprise comes from the hilarious Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Paradox – a TVA agent gone rogue and a slightly silly and loveable secondary villain.



However, he is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to iconic characters we meet along the way.

The countless cameos are any fan's dream, with so many familiar faces popping up it's like an extravagant game of guess who.



For those who are less familiar with the characters, it may come across tedious after a while. But for any hardcore comic fans, it's an absolute delight.



Every reveal brings with it a jaw-dropping moment of realisation for the audience and causes a buzz of excitement, with the perfect combination of fan favourites along with more obscure characters finally getting their time to shine.



This comes mostly in the action scenes, which feel equally like a whirlwind of chaos and party happening all at once thanks to the soundtrack, including hits like Bye, Bye, Bye and You’re the One that I Want.

It adds Deadpool’s typical, playful tone to the savagery that is unfolding on screen. And is amplified by a million when fighting breaks out among dozens of Deadpools all at once.

Deadpool & Wolverine delivers everything fans could want from the characters' introduction to the MCU, revitalising it with the light-hearted fun a comic book film should have while also remaining self-aware with homages to the franchise’s best moments.

5/5

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.