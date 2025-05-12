Einkvan at the Coronet Theatre: a surreal night that pulls you in and won’t let go

Einkvan at the Coronet Theatre: a surreal, actorless night that pulls you in and won’t let go. Picture: Supplied

By Johnny Jenkins

You don’t often go to the theatre and leave saying, “Well, I didn’t see a single actor.” But that’s exactly what happens with Einkvan at the Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill - and somehow, it works.

The actors are hidden behind what looks like a thick shower curtain. Instead of watching them on stage, we’re watching their faces on big screens above it. Cameras are right up close - I mean really close - picking up every twitch, every blemish, every speck of emotion. It’s raw, and feels almost invasive.

The whole thing lasts just over an hour, and it’s intense. You’re reading the English translation of the Norwegian dialogue while staring at two screens showing every tiny detail of the characters’ faces. They don’t even have names. There’s no clear plot.

You just sit with it, try to piece it together, and before you know it, it’s over - and you're still thinking about it.

Some people might find that frustrating. I found it interesting. The show doesn’t spoon-feed you anything. It leaves space for thought, for interpretation, for emotion.

The Coronet itself is a charming place, the kind of theatre that feels full of secrets. They’ve turned the stalls into a bar, so you can grab a drink and chat about what you’ve just seen straight after. It’s a clever use of space and a great way to end the night.

Einkvan is not your average night at the theatre. It’s weird, thoughtful, and totally original.

You won’t be checking your phone or glancing at your watch. You’ll be glued to that screen, trying to figure it all out!

Einkvan runs at the Coronet Theatre in London until 17th May.