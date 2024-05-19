Precision meets performance: The Elliot Brown Beachmaster, hands on look at a timekeeping marvel

The Flat Dark Earth rubber strap fits really well with the face. Picture: .

By EJ Ward

Having long been a fan of Elliot Brown's Holton (this is the watch I wear when I know there's a chance of damage) I was very excited to try their new Beachmaster.

I wore the Beachmaster alone for about a month and I have to say I am really impressed, even now when I would normally find myself reaching for the Holton I have grabbed the Beachmaster instead.

I've really enjoyed the light-coloured 'Ghost' dial, it makes a huge difference from almost all the other watches in my collection and it looks really good on the wrist.

The Beachmaster works with jeans and a t-shirt but doesn't look out of place when wearing a suit either. The watch is a strap monster. on the EB Flat Dark Earth rubber strap it feels robust and ready for adventure, on the metal bracelet it feels ready for the boardroom.

The Beachmaster watch commands attention with its substantial heft. With the steel bracelet, it tips the scales at a hefty 232 grams.

Yet, this watch is no mere chunk of metal; it exudes an aura of uncompromising craftsmanship and robustness.

Surprisingly, the Beachmaster's diameter measures a modest 40mm, belying its considerable mass.

Upon closer inspection, you can't help but appreciate the meticulous engineering that has gone into this timepiece.

The bezel's serrations are tactile delights, echoed by the dual crowns that offer a satisfying grip. Cleverly, the crown responsible for time adjustment nestles flush into the case, eliminating the need for cumbersome crown guards.

The upper crown, dedicated to the internal timing bezel, boasts precise ceramic ball bearings that provide a tactile click with each adjustment.

I have an EB Canford and the internal timing bezel is one of my biggest bugbears as it moves around easily, sometimes just when it makes contact with my sleeve cuff, but they have solved that issue with the Beachmaster.

The Beachmaster enjoyed a trip out to the Army Navy Rugby. Picture: .

Poole-based watchmakers Elliot Brown have crafted a timepiece that transcends mere timekeeping. At its core lies a patented marvel – the innovative click-lock split internal bezel, seamlessly synchronized with the GMT hand.

This mechanism allows for the precise calculation of missions up to 12 hours in advance, effortlessly transitioning to track elapsed time once the operation commences.

Picture this: you're nine hours away from the mission start. By aligning the split-scale inner bezel nine hours ahead of the GMT hand, you're poised for the countdown. As the mission unfolds, the hand glides across the other half of the bezel, enabling you to monitor the passage of time with unwavering precision. This elegant fusion of functionality and simplicity is a testament to the watchmaker's artistry.

The dial itself is a sight to behold, with an exquisite metallic divide separating the outer and inner sections. The textured inner dial, inspired by the NATO symbol for amphibious operations, adds a touch of rugged sophistication.

The double arrow GMT hand not only displays a second time zone but also integrates seamlessly with the inner 24-hour track, ensuring flawless mission timing.

In low-light conditions or complete darkness, the watch undergoes a mesmerizing transformation. Superluminova illuminates the dial, and I can say it is one of the brightest in my collection.

Every aspect of its construction, from the compression-sealed, perfectly aligned case back to the deeply engraved "Beachmaster" and NATO symbol for amphibious assault emblazoned on the center zone, is a testament to its unwavering performance under pressure.

A perfect pairing... Picture: .

Yet, the innovation doesn't end there. The tactile satisfaction derived from adjusting the mission timing bezel, facilitated by spring-loaded ceramic ball bearings that lock into place with precision, reflects Elliot Brown's unwavering commitment to mechanical excellence and the sheer pleasure of operating a perfectly engineered object.

My only real niggle with the whole thing is the rubber strap, while the Flat Dark Earth colour really suits the watch, I do think it's a bit too short, I find myself using the first hole and it does feel it should be about 1.5 inches longer.

But, for a watch I have worn solidly for almost a month, and is now my go-to for hard use I have to say I remain impressed.