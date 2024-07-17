Fawlty Towers The Play review: John Cleese recreates comedy magic from iconic sitcom

Fawlty Towers the play. Picture: Hugo Glendinning

By Emma Soteriou

Fawlty Towers has topped many lists as the best British sitcom of all time over the years.

So it comes as no surprise that almost 50 years on John Cleese decided it was time to breathe new life into it – this time for on stage.

The play merges the storylines of three episodes: The Hotel Inspectors, Communication problems and the Germans. And Cleese does it with the same ease in which he delivered the hit series.

It follows hotel owner Basil Fawlty as he deals with the chaos that comes with the job - from problematic guests to undercover inspectors knocking at his door.

The show puts a fresh spin on the classic theatrical farce. And with the concept having served as inspiration for Cleese when creating the show, it seems a full circle moment to see it finally hit the stage.

The set design is an immediate stand-out, with the familiar reception and dining area sending you straight back in time.

It is full of easter eggs that any fan of the TV show will recognise, including the infamous moose’s head and the iconic hotel sign in the corner. The eagle-eyed will even notice it changes to an anagram during the interval - much like it did in each episode.

Fawlty Towers the play. Picture: Hugo Glendinning

The cast are absolutely brilliant at bringing to life the characters with the same wit and energy as the original cast while also putting their own personal spins on them.

Adam Jackson-Smith embodies Basil perfectly, adopting all of his mannerisms with the same level of physicality Cleese brought to the role.

Anna-Jane Casey’s portrayal of Sybil is equally as convincing, even down to the smallest details like her playing with her earring as she sits gossiping on the phone. And, of course, she expertly delivers Sybil’s popular catchphrase: “Ooh, I know!”

The supporting cast are just as great at reimagining the much-loved characters, with Hemi Yeroham as Spanish waiter Manuel and Paul Nicholas as the Major delivering some of the best lines of the show.

Another stand-out comes in the shape of the annoying as ever Mrs Richards – played by Rachel Izen – who is just as grating as she is hilarious for the chaos she causes.

Fawlty Towers the play. Picture: Hugo Glendinning

The show may be dated in parts, but that is also what makes it so special. It’s like opening a portal back to 1975 and stepping into that world. The fact it is able to stand the test of time is an achievement in itself.

And beloved lines such as “I know nothing!” and “Don’t mention the war!” are still able to send people into fits of laughter as if they were written today.

Fawlty Towers delivers a blast of nostalgia with the same jokes and one-liners that won people over all those years before. The chaos builds and builds to the crescendo before ending abruptly - and you can’t help but wish for more even as the curtain closes.

With plenty more episodes to guide the way, Cleese is far from short of material to continue the magic on stage. Perhaps it’s time Basil the Rat gets his moment in the spotlight too?

Fawlty Towers is playing at the Apollo theatre until January 2025. Tickets are available here.