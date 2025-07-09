Fawlty Towers - The Play: Britain’s favourite comedy takes centre stage

Joanne Clifton and Paul Nicholas. Picture: Hugo Glendinning

By Johnny Jenkins

I’m not old enough to remember Fawlty Towers, but I’ll be sure to watch every episode after seeing the stage show.

It’s hilarious. I could end my review there. The gags come thick and fast, each one of them perfectly timed.

On opening night, John Cleese sat in the box, laughing along to the jokes he first wrote 50 years ago. They’re still brilliant today.

The cast are strong, led confidently by Danny Bayne as Cleese’s character Basil. The rest of the on-stage team are star-studded too: Helen Lederer, Joanne Clifton and Paul Nicholas execute their roles perfectly.

All of the classic components are there: the hotel inspectors, the Germans and the loveable Spanish waiter Manuel is there throughout.

The audience knew what to expect - sometimes laughing at the punchlines before they've even been delivered.

The immediacy of theatre suits the script perfectly - timing is everything, with plenty of comedic pauses.

Picture: Hugo Glendinning

I worried before attending that it wouldn’t age well. I was wrong. The script takes you back to the 70s, but it works perfectly for the modern audience - of all ages.

The set is impressive, with multiple scenes happening simultaneously. It’s visually very clever.

While it helps, you don’t need to know the TV show. The narrative stands on its own - it's easy to follow and just as funny for newcomers like me.

It’s a love letter to British comedy - a tribute to the golden era of sitcoms.

The perfect timing and sharp dialogue is unmissable.

Fawlty Towers - The Play runs at the Apollo Theatre in London until 13th September 2025, then tours across the UK.